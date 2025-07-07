Texas flooding: Sightseers hamper first responders in Kerrville, police say

The Brief Sightseers impacting rescue, recovery efforts in Kerrville area, police say Kerrville, Kerr County are under a Temporary Flight Restriction, meaning no drones Volunteers should not go out searching on their own, police say



Kerrville police say sightseers were impacting rescue and recovery efforts by first responders over the weekend.

What we know:

In a Facebook post Monday morning, the City of Kerrville Police Department said their first responders were being hampered by sightseers checking out the storm damage.

"If you’re not from here, don’t come here to see flood damage. If you live here, avoid the river corridor so our first responders can do their jobs," said the police department.

KPD also noted that Kerrville and Kerr County are under a Temporary Flight Restriction, meaning no drones can be flown over the area so they do not interfere with air operations.

Kerrville police are also reminding volunteers that they should not go out searching on their own as that also interferes with search and rescue operations.

"This is a massive, well-coordinated effort, and we need cooperation in this. If you want to volunteer to help, call 830-465-4797 or go to tcrcommunityos.org to give your information," said KPD.

The latest on the floods

What we know:

As of 10:20 a.m. July 7, more than 80 people have died as a result of the flooding in Central Texas.

Most of those deaths happened in Kerr County, where at least 68 people have died, including 27 children. Fifteen adults and nine children are pending identification.

At least 10 girls and a counselor from Camp Mystic are still missing.

Over the holiday weekend, officials say crews have been able to rescue more than 850 people.

In Travis County, there were at least five deaths and also significant damage to infrastructure.

Burnet County has at least three deaths confirmed.

Williamson County reports two deaths and Kendall and Tom Green counties each have at least one death confirmed.