Help celebrate Earth Day 2022 with these easy, simple actions

The theme for Earth Day 2022 is ‘Invest In Our Planet,’ and here are some ways you can do just that.

Help plant a tree

The Canopy Project is EarthDay.org's 12-year-old reforestation project that aims to improve the environment by planting trees across the globe. Those interested in helping out can donate any amount of money online. EarthDay.org says that as little as $1 plants a tree.

If you are wanting to help the local environment, Tree Folks is an Austin-based nonprofit on a mission to empower Central Texas to build stronger communities through planting and caring for trees. Tree Folks says $30 helps plant 10 trees and you can donate to them here.

10/20/12 - photo by Harold Hoch - Shillington tree planting - After placing the tree, Mark McLaughlin and John Hyneman, both of Shllington unravel the binding twine at Shillington Park. (Photo By Harold Hoch/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Im Expand

Attend a clean-up

EarthDay.org's worldwide campaign, The Great Global Cleanup, aims to remove billions of pieces of trash from neighborhoods, beaches, rivers, lakes, trails and parks. This reduces waste and plastic pollution and prevents harm to wildlife and humans. The campaign also strives to continue clean-ups throughout the year, not just on Earth Day.

To find a clean-up in your area, click here.

Another resource to find volunteer opportunities is GivePulse.com, which provides events in your location, registration instructions, and more.

Clint Scherb, of Palm Beach County, FL, pulls trash from a bush along Monroe Street during a cleanup with a group of volunteers in West Baltimore, Maryland. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Take small actions every day

Even when it's not Earth Day, there are countless ways to help the environment.

Here are some small daily actions that can make a big difference:

Buy local food

Switch to reusable bags

Compost

Switch to online billing

Go pesticide free

Turn off lights when not in use

Use a reusable water bottle

Use environmentally friendly cleaning products

Practice sustainable fashion

To view a longer list of small every day actions, click here.

EarthDay.org will be presenting the Earth Day Climate Action Summit at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 22. The live stream will feature over 10 speakers and center around the world's need to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century. Key solutions and how to reduce these gases will be discussed. View the live stream here.