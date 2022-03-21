Expand / Collapse search

Severe weather prompts Lake Travis ISD to release students early

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
LAKE TRAVIS, Texas - Lake Travis Independent School District says it is dismissing classes two hours early out of an abundance of caution due to the forecast of severe weather this afternoon.

Elementary schools will be released at 1 p.m. and middle schools and Lake Travis High School will be released at 2:10 p.m.

Officials say transportation services will run two hours early; however, late runs are canceled. All after-school programs, events, and activities, including the District's Extended Care program, are canceled for today. 

Parents of elementary students are encouraged to make the necessary changes to their dismissal settings in SmartTag. 

