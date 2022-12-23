Here's why eggs prices are so high

This year, inflation as well as the worst bird flu outbreak in U.S. history has caused egg prices to skyrocket.

In April, farmers across the nation were forced to kill more than 20 million birds due to bird flu. Because the virus is so infectious and deadly for commercial poultry, entire flocks are destroyed and composted on the farms when they are infected.

The cases in birds do not present an immediate public health concern, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to a USDA report, regional egg prices are up 100 cents for Jumbo-sized eggs.

A dozen extra-large eggs in Midwestern grocery stores are costing roughly $5 wholesale — up from $1.60 at the same time last year.

Although overall inflation eased a bit in November , the cost of food still rose 0.5% from October to November and jumped 10.6% compared to a year ago, according to government data. Groceries, which also rose 0.5% month-over-month, are up 12% compared with a year ago. Overall, eggs surged as high as 49.1%, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Swiftly's True Cost of a Grocery Shop survey indicated that nearly 70% of shoppers are struggling to pay for their groceries after months of persistent inflation.

FOX Business contributed to this story.