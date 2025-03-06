High school student injured in South Austin shooting; two teens arrested

The Brief An Akins Early College High student was injured in a South Austin shooting Two 14-year-old suspects were arrested and charged APD said the two suspects both have criminal histories



Two 14-year-olds were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a teen near Akins Early College High School earlier this week.

The Austin Police Department and Austin Independent School District provided an update on the shooting on March 6.

Teen injured in South Austin shooting

The backstory:

Austin police said on March 4, around 2:22 p.m., officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call near a bus stop in the 10700 block of S. 1st Street.

When officers arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to the back. The teen was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

Akins Early College High School principal Michael Herbin said in a letter the teen that was shot was a student at Akins.

The campus was under a hold for about an hour and a half due to the shooting, which meant students and staff remained in their classrooms and continued their work in class while the hallways were kept cleared and no one was allowed to enter or leave the building.

The hold was lifted just after 4 p.m. and then the campus was in a secure for 14 minutes before returning to normal operations. A Secure means all activities continue inside, but no one may leave or enter the building.

What they're saying:

Students and teachers were inside Akins Early College High School while a shooting happened nearby.

"School was in session," Austin ISD PD Chief Wayne Sneed said.

The campus was under a hold, meaning no one was allowed to enter or leave the building, for about an hour and a half.

"We know that there was a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect with the gun," Austin Police Department Aggravated Assault Unit Detective Bryan Pietrowski said.

New details

What we know:

Austin police arrested two 14-year-olds for their involvement in the shooting of a 17-year-old.

Detective Pietrowski said a 14-year-old shot a 17-year-old Akins student.

"Austin-Travis County EMS medics found a juvenile patient that sustained a single gunshot wound to the back," Austin-Travis County EMS Captain Christa Stedman said. "During transport, the patient was in serious condition, but they were alert and talking and just had potentially life-threatening injuries."

Police said two 14-year-old suspects, one a current Akins student, and the other a former Akins student, were found within a mile of where the shooting happened.

"One of the suspects detained was found in possession of a firearm," Detective Pietrowski said.

The suspects were arrested. One is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The other is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Police said these teenage suspects are known to law enforcement and have a history.

"All of our campuses, we ask that they are vigilant each day and continue to follow the protocols that we have in place. We feel like the protocols we have in place do ensure or help us to keep our campuses safe," Chief Sneed said.

What's next:

Chief Sneed said they have increased the number of officers on campus. The principal of Akins said counseling services are available for anyone impacted.

Austin police said this is an active investigation.

They are looking into any adults who may be involved since the 14-year-old somehow got a gun.