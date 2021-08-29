Highway in Luling shut down after train collides with 18-wheeler

article

US 183 in Downtown Luling is shut down after a freight train collided with an 18-wheeler.

The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Police say the 18 wheeler collided with a freight train near the intersection of US 183 and US 90, right in Downtown Luling.

Police say the crossing was clear when the truck entered, but the bars came down when the vehicle was about two-thirds through.

Police say no one was hurt in the collision, although the train engine sustained a currently unknown amount of damage.

The truck, carrying what appears to be a large wind turbine, overturned right in the middle of US 183. Crews on site have since brought the tuck upright.

That stretch of 183 remains closed off to traffic as multiple agencies remain on scene investigating and cleaning up. Police have also confirmed Union Pacific police are on-site investigating as well.

