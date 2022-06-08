New state-of-the-art production studio coming to San Marcos

A new state-of-the-art production studio is set to be built in San Marcos.

Hill Country Studios, a $267 million project, will be the first and largest virtual production, television, film and streaming studio of its kind in Texas, says Hill Country Group. The project will be located at the entrance to the La Cima master planned community.

The new studio will have two identical virtual production stages with a 75-foot diameter performance space that will be among the largest virtual stages in North America, says the company.

The studio will also feature 12 sound stages across 310,000 square feet, two back lots totaling 15 acres of outdoor production space, 310,000 square feet of modular offices and four workshops.

Hill Country Studios, a $267 million project, will be the first and largest virtual production, television, film and streaming studio of its kind in Texas. (Hill Country Group)

The project will also have modern lifestyle and collaborative workplace amenities, headlined by post-production facilities, a 50-seat screening theater and a full service restaurant and coffee shop, says Hill Country Group. Twenty-five acres will be reserved for vendor and commercial space built to serve both the studio and surrounding community.

Hill Country Studios is slated to begin construction in early 2023.