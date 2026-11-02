Hinojosa edges past Abbott in latest Texas governor race poll

The Brief The Texas governor race has tightened during the lead up to the election. A poll by New York Times/Sienna found that Democrat Gina Hinojosa holds a razor-thin lead over Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. More than 60% of respondents said they had already voted.



The race for Texas governor has tightened during the lead up to the election, according to the latest poll.

The backstory:

A poll conducted by New York Times/Sienna surveyed 1,215 likely Texas voters between Oct. 27 and Nov. 1. It has a margin of error of +/-3.4%.

Republicans made up 38% of respondents, while Democrats made up 30% and Independents made up 26%.

Most of those surveyed (62%) said they had already voted. Nearly 8 million people cast ballots during early voting in Texas, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (left) and Texas Rep. Gina Hinojosa (right). (Getty Images)

Hinojosa squeaks past Abbott

By the numbers:

The poll found that 48% of respondents said they were backing Hinojosa, while 47% said they were voting for the incumbent Abbott, who is seeking a historic fourth term as governor.

When can I vote in Texas?

What's next:

Early voting in Texas ended Friday, so the last chance to vote in the 2026 Midterm Elections is on Tuesday. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

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