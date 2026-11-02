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Hinojosa edges past Abbott in latest Texas governor race poll

By
FOX Local
Election
Published November 2, 2026 3:48 PM CST
Published November 2, 2026 3:48 PM CST
Final push in Texas for 2026 midterm elections
Final push in Texas for 2026 midterm elections

Final push in Texas for 2026 midterm elections

With less than 48 hours remaining before Election Day, Texas candidates from both major parties are crisscrossing the state in a final sprint to mobilize voters in what polls indicate are exceptionally close statewide contests.

The Brief

    • The Texas governor race has tightened during the lead up to the election.
    • A poll by New York Times/Sienna found that Democrat Gina Hinojosa holds a razor-thin lead over Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
    • More than 60% of respondents said they had already voted.

AUSTIN, Texas - The race for Texas governor has tightened during the lead up to the election, according to the latest poll.

The backstory:

A poll conducted by New York Times/Sienna surveyed 1,215 likely Texas voters between Oct. 27 and Nov. 1. It has a margin of error of +/-3.4%. 

Republicans made up 38% of respondents, while Democrats made up 30% and Independents made up 26%.

Most of those surveyed (62%) said they had already voted. Nearly 8 million people cast ballots during early voting in Texas, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (left) and Texas Rep. Gina Hinojosa (right).

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (left) and Texas Rep. Gina Hinojosa (right). (Getty Images)

Hinojosa squeaks past Abbott

By the numbers:

The poll found that 48% of respondents said they were backing Hinojosa, while 47% said they were voting for the incumbent Abbott, who is seeking a historic fourth term as governor.

When can I vote in Texas?

What's next:

Early voting in Texas ended Friday, so the last chance to vote in the 2026 Midterm Elections is on Tuesday. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Related

Texas voting guide: Election day is Nov. 3
article

Texas voting guide: Election day is Nov. 3

Election day is Tuesday and Texans will have one more opportunity to cast their ballot.

The Source: Information in this story came from a poll by New York Times/Sienna, the Texas Secretary of State’s office and previous FOX Local reporting.

Election2026 ElectionsPoliticsTexasTexas PoliticsNewsGreg Abbott