Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 10 rankings

The Brief Tenth week of Central Texas high school football for 2026 is in the books Check out our post-week 10 rankings The eleventh week is the end of the regular season



The tenth week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the tenth week, which featured match-ups like Cedar Ridge vs Westlake, Lake Travis vs Round Rock, and Elgin vs Bastrop.

View the highlights and scores for Week 10 here.

POST-WEEK 10 RANKINGS

Class 6A

Westlake (8-1, defeated Cedar Ridge 56-21) Dripping Springs (7-1, Idle) Cedar Park (10-0, defeated Vista Ridge 34-21) Cedar Ridge (8-1, lost to Westlake 56-21) Lake Travis (4-3-1, defeated Round Rock 31-14)

Class 5A

Weiss (7-2, defeated Hendrickson 56-26) Georgetown (5-4, Idle) Legacy Ranch (5-4, lost to SA Alamo Heights 42-11) Anderson (7-2, defeated Cedar Creek 63-0) Liberty Hill (5-4, Idle)

Class 4A

Wimberley (7-0, defeated New Tech 80-18) Lago Vista (7-2, defeated Giddings 31-21) Fredericksburg (7-2, defeated Taylor 27-21) Jarrell (8-1, defeated China Spring 36-7) Lampasas (4-5, defeated Marble Falls 28-7)

Class 3A

Lexington (7-2, defeated Florence 69-0) Blanco (6-3, Idle) Llano (5-4, defeated San Angelo TLCA 55-0) Thrall (8-1, defeated Anderson Shiro 20-0) Smithville (2-7, defeated Luling 43-6)

Class 2A/1A/Others

Mason (9-0, defeated Brady 43-0) Thorndale (9-0, defeated Rosebud-Lott 48-25) Harper (8-1, defeated Center Point 47-6) Bartlett (6-3, defeated Milano 68-8) Flatonia (5-4, defeated Danbury 35-6)