Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 10 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - The tenth week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.
Check out our rankings for the tenth week, which featured match-ups like Cedar Ridge vs Westlake, Lake Travis vs Round Rock, and Elgin vs Bastrop.
View the highlights and scores for Week 10 here.
POST-WEEK 10 RANKINGS
Class 6A
- Westlake (8-1, defeated Cedar Ridge 56-21)
- Dripping Springs (7-1, Idle)
- Cedar Park (10-0, defeated Vista Ridge 34-21)
- Cedar Ridge (8-1, lost to Westlake 56-21)
- Lake Travis (4-3-1, defeated Round Rock 31-14)
Class 5A
- Weiss (7-2, defeated Hendrickson 56-26)
- Georgetown (5-4, Idle)
- Legacy Ranch (5-4, lost to SA Alamo Heights 42-11)
- Anderson (7-2, defeated Cedar Creek 63-0)
- Liberty Hill (5-4, Idle)
Class 4A
- Wimberley (7-0, defeated New Tech 80-18)
- Lago Vista (7-2, defeated Giddings 31-21)
- Fredericksburg (7-2, defeated Taylor 27-21)
- Jarrell (8-1, defeated China Spring 36-7)
- Lampasas (4-5, defeated Marble Falls 28-7)
Class 3A
- Lexington (7-2, defeated Florence 69-0)
- Blanco (6-3, Idle)
- Llano (5-4, defeated San Angelo TLCA 55-0)
- Thrall (8-1, defeated Anderson Shiro 20-0)
- Smithville (2-7, defeated Luling 43-6)
Class 2A/1A/Others
- Mason (9-0, defeated Brady 43-0)
- Thorndale (9-0, defeated Rosebud-Lott 48-25)
- Harper (8-1, defeated Center Point 47-6)
- Bartlett (6-3, defeated Milano 68-8)
- Flatonia (5-4, defeated Danbury 35-6)
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Sports team