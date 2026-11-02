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Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 10 rankings

By  and 
FOX 7 Austin
High School Sports
Published November 2, 2026 9:51 AM CST
Published November 2, 2026 9:51 AM CST

The Brief

    • Tenth week of Central Texas high school football for 2026 is in the books
    • Check out our post-week 10 rankings
    • The eleventh week is the end of the regular season

AUSTIN, Texas - The tenth week of the 2026 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the tenth week, which featured match-ups like Cedar Ridge vs Westlake, Lake Travis vs Round Rock, and Elgin vs Bastrop.

View the highlights and scores for Week 10 here.

POST-WEEK 10 RANKINGS

Class 6A

  1. Westlake (8-1, defeated Cedar Ridge 56-21)
  2. Dripping Springs (7-1, Idle)
  3. Cedar Park (10-0, defeated Vista Ridge 34-21)
  4. Cedar Ridge (8-1, lost to Westlake 56-21)
  5. Lake Travis (4-3-1, defeated Round Rock 31-14)

Class 5A

  1. Weiss (7-2, defeated Hendrickson 56-26)
  2. Georgetown (5-4, Idle)
  3. Legacy Ranch (5-4, lost to SA Alamo Heights 42-11)
  4. Anderson (7-2, defeated Cedar Creek 63-0)
  5. Liberty Hill (5-4, Idle)

Class 4A

  1. Wimberley (7-0, defeated New Tech 80-18)
  2. Lago Vista (7-2, defeated Giddings 31-21)
  3. Fredericksburg (7-2, defeated Taylor 27-21)
  4. Jarrell (8-1, defeated China Spring 36-7)
  5. Lampasas (4-5, defeated Marble Falls 28-7)

Class 3A

  1. Lexington (7-2, defeated Florence 69-0)
  2. Blanco (6-3, Idle)
  3. Llano (5-4, defeated San Angelo TLCA 55-0)
  4. Thrall (8-1, defeated Anderson Shiro 20-0)
  5. Smithville (2-7, defeated Luling 43-6)

Class 2A/1A/Others

  1. Mason (9-0, defeated Brady 43-0)
  2. Thorndale (9-0, defeated Rosebud-Lott 48-25)
  3. Harper (8-1, defeated Center Point 47-6)
  4. Bartlett (6-3, defeated Milano 68-8)
  5. Flatonia (5-4, defeated Danbury 35-6)

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Sports team

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