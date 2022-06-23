Timothy the Hippo keeps cool with fruit popsicle at San Antonio Zoo

The San Antonio Zoological Society has released an adorable video of a hippo enjoying a fruit-filled popsicle in the Texas heat.

The video was taped on Friday, June 17.

"Timothy loves popsicles!" the zoo wrote alongside the clip.

Timothy the hippo has been featured in many of the zoo's videos over the years. In 2020, he put on a water show.

Footage uploaded to Facebook by the zoo shows hippo Timothy repeatedly jumping in and out of the water. "Timothy decided he would rather dolphin than hippo," wrote the zoo.

In 2021, the San Antonio Zoo shared a video of Timothy the hippo eating a pumpkin ahead of Halloween.

The video’s caption included a romantic Halloween greeting addressed to fellow hippo Fiona, "Eating these pumpkins made me want to remind you that you’re GOURD-geous!"

Storyful contributed to this article