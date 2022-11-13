Historic Miami hotel demolished after deemed unsafe

A historic Miami hotel that once hosted guests such as President John F Kennedy, Frank Sinatra, and The Beatles was torn down Sunday morning after authorities deemed the building unsafe.

Footage taken by David Vergel showed the moment of the planned implosion.

The hotel was built in 1957 and was closed after an electrical fire in 2017, according to local reports. News outlets also reported contractors spent weeks prepping the site by drilling more than 1,200 holes in the building.

According to Storyful, the hotel hosted the Beatles in 1964 when they broadcast their first performance on The Ed Sullivan Show from Deauville’s Napoleon Ballroom.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.