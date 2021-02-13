Historic temperatures: Last time Texas was this cold was 1989

As the winter storm blows through Texas, one winter expert says the state hasn't seen temperatures like this in more than three decades.

"We're expecting freezing temperatures in every single square inch of territory," said John Nielsen-Gammon a Texas state climatologist and professor of atmospheric sciences at Texas A&M.

Nielsen-Gammon said the winter storm we’re experiencing has the potential to rival temperatures from the cold wave back in 1989. "This is for most of the state, colder that has been since, since 1989," he said.

Adding not only will the next few days be cold; they have the potential to be dangerous. "Most of the time we perceive cold weather as being uncomfortable, but this is going to be dangerous cold weather," Nielsen-Gammon said. "We might not see temperatures reached to the 30's for several days."

Typically, when we have freezing temperatures it’ll be during the night, and by the day, things start to warm up. However, with this storm, Nielsen-Gammon said that's not the case.

"Things are going to cool off and just keep cooling and cooling," he said.

Saturday, Governor Greg Abbott said this winter storm is unprecedented. "Every part of the state will be getting either snow or ice," Abbott said. "Some snow accumulations will break records."

He said Texans need to prepare and be ready. "This is going to be a very challenging time for Texas and for Texans," Abbott said. "But, it is a challenge that our fellow Texans are up to."

