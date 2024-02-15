Hit-and-run driver in Northeast Austin crash sought by police

The Austin Police Department is looking for a driver in connection with a hit-and-run crash earlier this month in Northeast Austin.

APD says that on Feb. 5 just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the crash in the 10500 block of Dessau Road near E. Applegate Drive.

The preliminary investigation indicates an unknown vehicle hit a 59-year-old Hispanic female bicyclist. The driver immediately left the scene without attempting to render air or call 911.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with multiple life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition as of Feb. 15, says APD.

Anyone with any information may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.