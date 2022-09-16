Hit-and-run crash in downtown Austin leaves man injured

One person is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in downtown Austin.

The hit-and-run crash happened on east 7th Street near Red River shortly before 2 a.m.

The Austin Police Department says they responded and found a man with life-threatening injuries.

Austin-Travis County EMS took the man to the hospital. His current condition is not known.

Police are looking for the driver of the vehicle that hit the man and left the scene.

There is no description of the vehicle at this time.