Police searching for driver in hit-and-run in Riverside

The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for the driver of a hit-and-run in Riverside.

Police said on Jan. 29, around 7:07 a.m., officers responded to an injured pedestrian lying in the roadway in the 2100 block of Burton Drive.

A preliminary investigation revealed someone hit a 22-year-old man crossing the street. The driver left the scene without attempting to render aid or call 9-1-1.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Anyone with any information about the driver or vehicle should contact APD at 512-974-5017. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.