Family of Kingsland man killed in hit-and-run asking for help identifying driver

A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one in a hit-and-run.

24-year-old Ian Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, Jaxon, girlfriend, Michelle Jackson, and her daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.

"[Lewis] got out to get insurance information," said Jackson. "Then he walked back to the door to explain to me what was going on and everything happened."

A tractor-trailer sideswiped both vehicles, hitting and killing Lewis. The driver never stopped.

"It’s like they looked behind them and then just drove off," Jackson said.

The truck is missing its passenger side stairs.

Lewis worked with his mother Jamie Crawford at Buddie’s, a gas station food shop and convenience store in Kingsland. She said she now spends her days checking trucks.

"It’s a constant reminder," said Crawford. "It’s not fair."

The family is asking anyone with information to contact the Austin Police Department.

"We’ve got to figure out who did this because we can’t start our healing process until then," said Crawford.

Crawford told FOX 7 Austin she wants to give Jaxon answers one day. Lewis’s sister, Abbey Burton said she hopes to do the same for her daughter who is due just two days before her brother's birthday.