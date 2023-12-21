Holiday tree recycling: Curbside collection, Zilker Park drop off events return

Holiday tree recycling is back with both curbside and drop off options.

The city of Austin has been offering holiday tree recycling for over thirty years, giving Austinites' holiday trees new life as mulch and compost.

Beginning Dec. 26, city curbside customers can place all-natural holiday trees curbside to be collected on their regularly-scheduled composting collection day by 5:30 a.m.

MORE HOLIDAY NEWS

Only all-natural trees will be accepted and all ornaments, decorations, tinsel, lights and tree stands must be removed. Trees sprayed with flocking will not be accepted and trees should not be placed in plastic bags. All trees six feet or taller should be cut in half.

Austinites can also take their trees to the Zilker Park polo fields between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on:

Saturday, Dec. 30

Saturday, Jan. 6

Sunday, Jan. 7

Trees collected at Zilker Park will be turned into mulch, which will be available for free on a first-come, first-server basis beginning Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. The date and time are subject to change because of weather.

FOX 7 Austin is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

For more information about holiday tree recycling, mulch availability or a list of alternative drop-off locations, click here.