Holiday tree recycling: Travis County drop-off locations open Dec. 26

Travis County is offering free holiday tree recycling again beginning Tuesday.

County residents can drop off their trees from Dec. 26 to Jan. 10 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at one of the following five locations:

West Service Center: 4501 FM 620, Austin, TX 78732

Del Valle Adult Softball Complex: 3614 FM 973, Del Valle, TX 78617

Northeast Metro Park: 15500 Sun Light Near Way, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Collection Center: 2625 Woodall Dr. Leander, TX 78613

East Service Center: 6011 Blue Bluff Austin, TX 78724

Only natural trees not sprayed with flocking or artificial snow will be accepted. All ornaments, decorations, lights, tree stands, nails, screws, staples, wire and metal must be removed.

When recycling, do not put the tree in a tree bag, plastic bag, netting or rope. Trees taller than six feet must be cut in half.

Holiday light recycling

Travis County residents can recycle holiday lights at the Recycle and Reuse Drop-off Center located at 2514 Business Center Dr. The center also accepts packaging such as Styrofoam and cardboard.

Residents can also search for miscellaneous recycling and waste drop-off locations near you using the Travis County Drop-off Locator.

Bulk tree drop-offs

Commercial retailers can also drop-off bulk quantities of 10 or more trees for free, but will be restricted to one of the following two locations: West Service Center (WSC) or East Service Center (ESC).

These bulk drop-offs must be scheduled by calling the WSC main line, 512-854-8140, or the ESC main line, 512-854-9114. The phone lines are open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

All bulk drop-offs must comply with the disposal requirements to ensure the trees can be mulched and recycled.