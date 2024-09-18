Home break-in results in shooting; police looking for suspect

The Brief Police look for suspects in connection to home break-in and shooting Incident happened on September 29 on Jimmy Clay Drive near Stassney



Austin police are looking for a suspect in connection to a home break-in on September 9 that resulted in a shooting.

On September 9, at around 10:24 p.m., Austin Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call in the 5300 block of Jimmy Clay Drive near Stassney.

AFD officers and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived and found a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, detectives found that a suspect had knocked on the victim's door.

Later, a second suspect broke into the victim's apartment, and as the second suspect entered, the victim fired several gunshots.

The second suspect also shot and injured the victim inside the apartment before leaving the scene, possibly in a white car.

The suspect is described as:

Hispanic male

Wearing a hat, short sleeve t-shirt, and pants

Distinct tattoo on his left elbow

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.