Man arrested for killing driver of 'suspicious vehicle' outside his home

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the homeowner who confronted the driver of a ‘suspicious vehicle’ parked outside of his home earlier this month.

Terry Duane Turner, 65, was taken into custody on October 22.

An arrest warrant had been issued for him for the murder of Adil Dghoughi.

Detectives reached out to Terry Turner’s attorney and were advised that Turner would be turning himself in at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. (Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 100 block of Tina's Trail in Martindale around 3:42 a.m. on Monday, October 11 for reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they made contact with a man, Adil Dghoughi, with a gunshot wound.

Adil Dghoughi was transported to the hospital for critical life-threatening injuries. The 31-year-old later died from his injuries.

The shooting reportedly happened after the homeowner confronted a suspicious vehicle parked outside the residence, according to deputies.

This investigation is active and ongoing, according to the sheriff's office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 398-6777 ext. 4513.

