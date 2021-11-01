Homes catch on fire following controlled burn in Fayette County

A few homes caught on fire following a controlled burn in Fayette County. There were no reported injuries, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies received several calls about a structure fire in the Carmine area around 10:50 a.m. on Friday, October 29. The Carmine Fire Department and the Ledbetter Fire Department were both called and helped respond to the house on Spur Loop 458, near Fuchs Road.

The house was fully engulfed in flames, according to the sheriff's office.

First responders were able to contain and extinguish the fire. The residence was reportedly used for storage so there were no reported injuries in this incident.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, October 31, deputies were called for another structure fire somewhere on Camp Lone Star Road in La Grange. The La Grange Fire Department was also called to assist.

The exact location of the fire was not given but the fire could be seen for miles, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies located the fire on Camp Lone Star Road, near Us Hwy 77, and noted that a few structures were involved in the fire.

The fire was also threatening another residence in the area. Deputies reportedly made forced entry into the residence being threatened and evacuated a female homeowner.

The fire was extinguished and there were no reported injuries. This fire also reportedly spread from a controlled burn earlier in the day.

