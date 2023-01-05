Police investigating homicide after crash in North Austin

Austin police are investigating a homicide in North Austin at the Palms Apartment on North Lamar near Hwy 183.

Investigators say they got a 911 call about a crash around 1:18 a.m. on Jan. 5 from someone who could hear it from inside their apartment.

First responders arrived on scene and found the victim in a car that had crashed into other vehicles. EMS performed life-saving measures, but the man died.

During the investigation, police say they found bullet casings, but as of right now, they aren't sure if they are related to the incident. They are still trying to determine how the person died.

Police say there were at least two witnesses and they will be on scene for quite some time collecting evidence.

If you have any information about what happened, call police.

This is Austin's first homicide of the year.