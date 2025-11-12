Homicide in East Austin; police investigating

The Brief The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in East Austin Incident happened near 401 E. 5th Street



The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a homicide in East Austin.

What we know:

APD says the incident happened near 401 E. 5th Street, next to a fire station.

The shoot/stab hotshot call came in shortly after 8:30 a.m. Nov. 12. The caller reported it appeared someone had been shot at a bus stop.

First responders arrived on scene and found a man with "obvious trauma." Despite life-saving measures from APD, AFD and ATCEMS, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:50 a.m.

APD says this does appear to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

APD is investigating this as Austin's 48th homicide of the year.

What we don't know:

APD did not release any suspect information or any specifics on the victim other than he is a Black male. Also, no weapon has been found or identified.

What you can do:

APD is urging anyone with information or video of the incident to contact the APD Homicide Tipline at 512-477-3588 or CrimeStoppers at 512-472-8477.

The public is also advised that the scene has blocked off Trinity Street between the 400 and 500 block for the next three to four hours. Drivers and pedestrians are advised to seek alternate routes while the scene is still active.