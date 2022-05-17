Search for suspect following homicide in eastern Travis County

The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is asking for the public's assistance in locating the suspect involved in a homicide in eastern Travis County.

According to TCSO, deputies responded to a 911 call about someone who had been shot in the 4000 block of Lower Drive around 7:38 p.m. on Monday, May 16. When deputies arrived, they discovered a black male in his 40s with a fatal gunshot wound.

TCSO has not identified the victim at this time.

During the course of their investigation, TCSO determined that this was an isolated incident.

Deputies are actively searching for the suspect, Michael Lance Arendt, 50 of California.

He was reportedly last seen driving a 2019 Suzuki motorcycle with California license plate 24P1575. The motorcycle is white with blue Supermoto wheels and Akrapovic exhaust, according to TCSO. It also reportedly has a "Hoonigan" sticker on the front cowl.

He was traveling with his dog, a pit bull, and may be attempting to flee the state.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately and not attempt to engage him as he may be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).