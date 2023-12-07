Austin police identify teenager shot, killed at East Austin gathering

The Austin Police Department has identified a teenager who was shot and killed at a gathering in East Austin in late November.

16-year-old Patrick Valadez was pronounced dead at the scene in the 2500 block of Sol Wilson Avenue near Oak Springs Elementary School and Texans Can Academy-Austin.

On Nov. 25, just after 10 p.m., Austin police officers responded to the shooting and found two males with multiple gunshot wounds. The other male is still in the hospital in stable condition.

The investigation revealed the shooting happened at a party where someone arrived and was asked to leave. A shooting then ensued in front of the home where both Valadez and the other male were hit.

The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle immediately after the shooting.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 64th homicide of 2023.