Homicide: Man dead at apartment complex in East Austin

Austin police are investigating the city's 12th homicide of the year.

On Tuesday, around 11:20 p.m., Austin police responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call at an East Austin apartment complex, located at 5800 Techni Center Dr.

When officers arrived they found a man in his 40s with obvious trauma to the body.

They tried to perform lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Investigators have no suspect information, but they say they believe it was an isolated incident.

If you have any information on what happened, call police.