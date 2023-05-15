1 dead, 1 injured in Southeast Austin homicide

Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Austin Monday morning.

Investigators say, around 2:49 a.m., they got several calls reporting shots fired near the 7700 block of Springfield and a female caller said she thought her friend may be deceased.

When police arrived, they found a male victim with obvious signs of trauma to his upper body. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The female caller was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they do not have a suspect in custody at this time, but they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Officers are asking people in the area to check their doorbell and home security cameras to see if they captured anything.

"It can be a tremendous help. I encourage anyone who might have something, even if they think it's not particularly significant, to at least let us know if you have anything," said Officer Andrew Horne.

If you do have a video, they encourage you to call 311.