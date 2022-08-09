'Honor Killings' Trial: Jury deliberations underway for father accused of killing teen daughters

Closing arguments began Tuesday in the capital murder trial of Yaser Said.

Said is accused of killing his two teenage daughters Amina and Sarah in 2008. He disappeared on the night of their killing and was named one of the FBI's Ten Most Wanted fugitives. Said was arrested at a house in Justin in 2020.

Prosecutors say he was angry that his daughters were dating and that the boys were not Muslim. Prosecutors claim in a 911 call from the night of the murders Sarah Said says her father is attacking her.

They also presented an email from the girls to one of their teachers prior to the murder saying they feared their father would kill them.

Sarah and Amina Said

The defense argued that the 911 call is not clear and that Said was targeted by investigators because he is a Muslim.

They also raised concerns about what they considered a lack of evidence, including the lack of eyewitness reports of Yaser Said at the crime scene and fingerprints from the scene.

The defense also criticized Irving Police and federal investigators claiming they did not properly investigate the case.

Yaser Said took the stand in his own defense on Monday afternoon. He testified that his daughters were alive in his cab the last time he saw them.

If Said is found guilty, he faces life in prison.

