Hospice care: More on what it is and who chooses it

Over the weekend, the Carter Center announced former President Jimmy Carter had decided to receive hospice care at home instead of further treatments in a hospital setting.

Doctors say most patients who choose this route have a serious or terminal illness with a projected six months or less to live.

President Carter is 98 years old and has suffered a number of health issues in recent years.

The goal of hospice care is not to prolong life – but, to focus on comfort. This can be provided at home, in a nursing or other care facility, or in an in-patient facility. But, it is not 24-hour, hands-on medical care.

"It involves a supportive team including a nurse, social worker, chaplain or spiritual care, nurse's aide, nurse practitioner, a physician, and volunteers who come see the patient wherever they live," explained Dr. Sandra Frellsen, Medical Director of Hospice Austin.

"The medications and medical equipment are provided to them at home and they have someone they can call even in the middle of the night - get advice over the phone or even have a nurse come see them in the middle of the night. And, they and their loved ones have support to work through their feelings about end of life and make their final time as comfortable as possible," Dr. Frellsen adds.

Dr. Frellsen said most patients enter hospice care during an end-of-life stage. But, because of the intensive support provided, some patients actually improve.

"Sometimes people do better than they had prior to coming on to hospice," Dr. Frellsen said. "And, so we do have people who have a longer prognosis and graduate from hospice. And, we're always really happy when that happens. The other thing is, sometimes people have an illness that has ups and downs. And, they come on to hospice when they've had an event like a hospitalization and they're really sick. And, they actually recover from that illness and they're doing better and they decide hospice isn't right for them, at that point."

Hospice is a benefit that is covered by Medicare Part A and most insurance plans.

The hospice movement in the U.S. actually got its start in the late 1970s during Carter’s presidency.

