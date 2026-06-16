'People', 'Food & Wine' parent company acquires Hot Luck festival

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The Brief Hot Luck festival has new owners People Inc, the parent company of ‘People,’ ‘Food & Wine’ and more, acquired the festival Festival co-founders James Moody, Aaron Franklin expected to remain involved



Hot Luck, the popular Austin food and music festival, now has new owners that promise to keep its "laid-back unconventional spirit intact."

What they're saying:

Hot Luck was acquired by People Inc, the parent company of many lifestyle publications like ‘People', ‘Food & Wine’, "Entertainment Weekly,' and ‘Better Homes & Gardens.’

People Inc. says Hot Luck will join its growing portfolio of more than 60 annual live food and culture events, including the Food & Wine Classic festivals in Aspen and Charleston, and Southern Living's Hill Country Tailgate, which will be launching in Fredericksburg this fall.

Despite the new owners, the festival's co-founders, James Moody and Aaron Franklin, are expected to remain involved to "help guide its future growth and maintain its unique character."

Aaron Franklin, co-founder of Hot Luck festival and James Beard-winning chef, pictured in 2025 (Alison Narro, courtesy of Giant Noise)

"Hot Luck has always been about bringing people together around great food, cold beer, live music, and the kind of backyard energy that feels real and welcoming," said Franklin. "That connection between chefs, musicians, and the Austin community is what made this thing special in the first place. We’re excited to team up with People Inc.—and to have Food & Wine as part of the creative future of the festival—as we keep growing Hot Luck without losing the spirit that people fell in love with."

Hot Luck will also continue supporting the Southern Smoke Foundation, a nonprofit that supports food and beverage workers by helping with healthcare, mental health, family support, legal aid, housing, financial assistance and more.

What's next:

The next Hot Luck festival will take place on October 16–17 in Austin.

The backstory:

Hot Luck was founded in 2017 by James Beard Award-winner and Franklin Barbecue chef/owner Aaron Franklin, Guerilla Suit principal and Mohawk owner James Moody, and Mike Thelin, co-founder of Feast Portland.

Hot Luck describes itself as a DIY casserole of the culinary and music world and a fun, chef-driven celebration of fire, food, music, and camaraderie.

The 2025 festival welcomed more than 10,000 attendees.