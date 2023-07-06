House Democrats pitch new property tax cut plan to break GOP stalemate

Republican leaders at the Texas Capitol remain in a stalemate over how to provide a property tax cut.

Thursday, a group of House Democrats pitched their own idea. The Democrats say their plan provides a break for everyone. Their plan also addresses what was described as "the elephant in the room," specifically the Republican in-fighting under the Capitol dome.

This new deal tax-plan was pitched during a news conference outside the House chamber. House Bill 62 was drafted by Dallas Democrat John Bryant with co-sponsors from Dallas, Austin and Houston.

"We have a complete bill, one that accounts for all the budget items within the bill. And it balances out. And it turns out to be a greater tax cut and greater tax relief for renters," said Bryant.

The proposal includes ideas from the Republican plans out of the House and Senate that have stalled. Things like increasing the homestead exemption and buying down some school property taxes. But, the Democrats have also included a rental rebate of up to 10 percent, and it also has additional money for school districts to increase teacher pay.

"And this bill that we're introducing today is the right bill at the right time. The reason the Republicans cannot agree, the reason the lieutenant governor, the reason that the governor and the reason that the Speaker of the House cannot agree on how to give you your money back is because they understand that their plans are not good enough. Well, I'm here to tell our leadership we have the plan. This is what you've been waiting for," said Rep Anna Maria Ramos (D) Richardson.

In presenting the legislation, the Democrats called out GOP leaders and urged Republican lawmakers to join them.

"It is disheartening to witness the lack of unity and cooperation among Republican lawmakers at a time when Texans are looking for decisive action," said Rep Christina Morales (D) Houston.

Rep. Bryant said he was taking his plan to his party's caucus leaders and the Speaker after the news conference.

Speaker Dade Phelan has already sent a memo to all House members, that with negotiations still going on, they will meet briefly Friday morning and then recess until Tuesday afternoon. The Senate is expected to do the same.