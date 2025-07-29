House fire leads to arson, shooting investigation in New Braunfels

The Brief House fire in New Braunfels leads to arson, shooting investigation Firefighters found man's body inside home after getting fire under control Man had apparent gunshot wound; autopsy has been ordered



A house fire on Monday afternoon has led to an investigation into arson and a shooting in New Braunfels.

What we know:

On July 28, at around 2:30 p.m., New Braunfels firefighters were called to reports of a structure fire in the 2600 block of McCrae and found a two-story home with heavy smoke coming from it.

Crews entered the home but were met with high heat conditions and a fire that had spread into the subfloor between the first and second stories, so crews instead began an external attack.

Residents were not initially on scene, officials say, but they arrived while crews were fighting the fire. Once the fire was under control, crews went back inside and found a man's body inside.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Kennedy Miguel Herrejon of New Braunfels, had a gunshot wound and burn injuries. Investigators also found preliminary evidence that the fire had been intentionally set.

Herrejon's body and the evidence has prompted concurrent police and fire marshal investigations.

What's next:

Police and fire personnel are still investigating and, as of Tuesday, remain at the home. Next of kin have been notified, and an autopsy is pending to determine cause of death.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is also helping with the ongoing investigation.