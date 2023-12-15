2 survive house fire in northwest Austin thanks to smoke alarms

Two people survived a house fire in northwest Austin, all thanks to fire alarms.

Investigators say the fire was accidental. It happened in the 9300 block of Bluegrass Drive on Friday morning.

AFD says the fire was contained to the room where it started, and there was heavy smoke damage throughout the house.

The residents were able to get out after smoke alarms went off.

When firefighters arrived, they were able to rescue two dogs from the residence.

One person was evaluated on-scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation, but was not transported.