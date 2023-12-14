Family of 4 escapes house fire in Southwest Austin thanks to smoke alarms, AFD says

Firefighters say a family of four has escaped a house fire in Southwest Austin.

The fire broke out while the family was asleep early Thursday morning near Lost Creek and 360. AFD says the family made it out safely with their pets thanks to their smoke alarm.

Both Austin Fire Department and Westlake Fire Department are on scene.

AFD says the fire has been knocked down and crews are working to fully put the fire out.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Firefighters battling a large structure fire in Southwest Austin. (Austin Fire Department)

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.