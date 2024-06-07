House fire in east Austin started in attic, no injuries reported: AFD

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

AFD responded to a structure fire in east Austin on Friday morning.

A caller reported smoke filling a home in the 5000 block of Regency Drive. The caller said that occupants were evacuating the structure.

Gas service was turned off to the residence while fire crews investigated.

The smoke in the house was coming from a small fire in the attic. AFD says that the fire was put out by initially arriving fire crews.

No injuries were reported, and AFD says that the occupants were able to reoccupy the residence.