Houston man arrested for robbing banks in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - A Houston man has been arrested and charged in connection with two bank robberies in College Station Tuesday afternoon.
The College Station Police Department says that 21-year-old Waseem Khalil has been charged with two counts of robbery and evading in a vehicle.
CSPD reported on Twitter that two robberies had occurred around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at two different Wells Fargo locations, one on Southwest Parkway and one at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road and Longmire Drive.
During an investigation into the robberies, a person of interest was located and after a pursuit, was detained, says CSPD.
CSPD says that there is an active investigation and no danger to the public.
