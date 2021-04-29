Houston man's body recovered from Lake Travis

A Houston man's body has been recovered from Lake Travis, says the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

TCSO says that on April 24, a dive team recovered the body of 31-year-old Jermont Powers from the Devil's Cove area of Lake Travis.

TCSO says it had found Powers' body during continued search efforts in the area he was reportedly last seen. A Texas Parks & Wildlife sonar revealed a viable location for the dive team to search.

Powers' body was located and recovered just a few hours later.

TCSO says they received help in the search from TPWD, LCRA, and the Jonestown Police Department.