Houston police shared video of the terrifying moment a Houston mother was robbed while getting her baby out of her car. They are asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible.

According to police, the robbery occurred around 8:20 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 5500 block of Ariel.

Police say the woman had just pulled into the driveway of a home and was getting her young child out of the car when an armed suspect came up behind her. She told police that the suspect had a handgun and demanded her property.

Video shows the woman putting down the baby's car seat and handing over her backpack and cell phone.

According to police, the suspect then got into the driver’s seat of a car and sped off.

Houston police are asking for the public's help to identify a robbery suspect.

The suspect is described only as a Black male, wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white Adidas shoes. Police say he got into a white four-door sedan with a black rear bumper and black right front quarter panel.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers directly at 713-222-TIPS (8477).