Houston police return to site of two murders in one week

Authorities have returned to the site of two murders that took place earlier this week.

SkyFOX was over the scene on Friday evening where investigators were seen digging in the backyard of the house on Swiss Lane in Houston.

Not many details have been released, but Houston police did provide a small update.

"Officers are conducting a follow-up investigation into the two homicides that occurred here earlier in the week. They developed information there might be additional evidence here, so they returned and are searching the residence, the garage, and the backyard."

RELATED: Murder victim's father shot, killed at same location as his son in SE Houston: police

A 37-year-old man was shot and killed after a group broke into the house Monday night.

Two nights later, the victim's father was also shot and killed.

No suspects have been identified.