How to stay safe at large events after Trump assassination attempt

After an attempted assassination at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania killed one attendee and critically injured two, a local security expert is sharing things to be mindful of at large events.

Spencer Coursen, founder and CEO of Coursen Security Group, says seeing law enforcement at an event may give you a false sense of security.

"You go to a public event like what we saw over the weekend, like, 'oh, we got snipers on the roof and magnetometers coming in. This place is really secure.' None of that is for you. All of that is for, if it's on a corporate side, for the products, if it's at a public event, for the principal," he said. "You are your own first responder."

He says attendees should know the exits, the nearest safe havens, and when in doubt, get out.

"Have a plan, know where to go, know how to get there," Coursen said.

In a large crowd, he says it's safer to be on the perimeter.

"Even the most novice of shooters, they're going to go for big targets. A big target's going to be right in the center. So not only do you want to be outside that line of fire, but you're also going to prevent yourself from being stampeded, from trampling, from getting run over," Coursen said.

If you hear sounds and aren't sure if they're gunshots, be observant to decide how to react.

"The best thing to do is just kind of take everything as a totality of circumstances and then make the most important decision that is best for you, not what everyone else is telling you to do," he said.

If you feel you're in danger, move away. Create time and distance from the threat.

If the worst happens and shots are fired, "trust your own best judgment. I mean personally, get down. Make yourself as low, as small as a target as possible," he said. "With the safe havens, you're going to want to find cover and concealment, a place where no one can see you, but can also stop bullets from happening."

Coursen says while assuming everything is safe may not be the best approach, "what most people can do to live the rest of their life in relative certainty of safety is a healthy sense of skepticism and a moderate dose of vigilance."

Weapons are not allowed at most events. Coursen says carrying would not be a good idea even if it were, because pulling out a weapon after shots ring out might you shot.