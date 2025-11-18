How every Texas House member voted on releasing Epstein files
WASHINGTON - The House voted and approved a bill Tuesday to force the Justice Department to release the case files it has collected on the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, pushing past a monthslong effort by President Donald Trump and Republican leaders to stymie it.
How did Texas members vote?
There are 37 filled seats for the U.S. House that represent Texas. All 37 representatives voted to release the files.
Only one person – Rep. Clay Higgins, a Louisiana Republican who is a fervent supporter of Trump – out of 428 filled seats, voted no. He also chairs a subcommittee that initiated a subpoena on the Justice Department for the Epstein files.
What happens now that House passed bill?
What's next:
The bill's future in the Senate is a different story, where Republicans hold a 53–47 majority.
The Senate has approved a House-passed bill requiring the Justice Department to release files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, sending the measure to President Donald Trump once it is formally transmitted.
Trump said earlier this week that he intends to sign the bill.
Texas US House Representatives
- 1st District (R): Moran, Nathaniel
- 2nd District (R): Crenshaw, Dan
- 3rd District (R): Self, Keith
- 4th District (R): Fallon, Pat
- 5th District (R): Gooden, Lance
- 6th District (R): Ellzey, Jake
- 7th District (D): Fletcher, Lizzie
- 8th District (R): Luttrell, Morgan
- 9th District (D): Green, Al
- 10th District (R): McCaul, Michael
- 11th District (R): Pfluger, August
- 12th District (R): Goldman, Craig
- 13th District (R): Jackson, Ronny
- 14th District (R): Weber, Randy
- 15th District (R): De La Cruz, Monica
- 16th District (D): Escobar, Veronica
- 17th District (R): Sessions, Pete
- 18th District (D): Turner, Sylvester - Vacancy
- 19th District (R): Arrington, Jodey
- 20th District (D): Castro, Joaquin
- 21st District (R): Roy, Chip
- 22nd District (R): Nehls, Troy
- 23rd District (R): Gonzales, Tony
- 24th District (R): Van Duyne, Beth
- 25th District (R): Williams, Roger
- 26th District (R): Gill, Brandon
- 27th District (R): Cloud, Michael
- 28th District (D): Cuellar, Henry
- 29th District (D): Garcia, Sylvia
- 30th District (D): Crockett, Jasmine
- 31st District (R): Carter, John
- 32nd District (D): Johnson, Julie
- 33rd District (D): Veasey, Marc
- 34th District (D): Gonzalez, Vicente
- 35th District (D): Casar, Greg
- 36th District (R): Babin, Brian
- 37th District (D): Doggett, Lloyd
- 38th District (R): Hunt, Wesley
The Source: Information in this article is from the U.S. House of Representatives, the Associated Press and previous FOX Local coverage.