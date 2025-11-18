How every Texas House member voted on releasing Epstein files

article

The Brief The U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill to force the Justice Department to release all case files related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. All 37 U.S. House representatives from Texas voted in favor of releasing the files. The bill passed with only one "No" vote overall. The bill has passed the Senate and will now be sent to President Donald Trump, who has previously stated his intent to sign the legislation.



The House voted and approved a bill Tuesday to force the Justice Department to release the case files it has collected on the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, pushing past a monthslong effort by President Donald Trump and Republican leaders to stymie it.

How did Texas members vote?

There are 37 filled seats for the U.S. House that represent Texas. All 37 representatives voted to release the files.

Only one person – Rep. Clay Higgins, a Louisiana Republican who is a fervent supporter of Trump – out of 428 filled seats, voted no. He also chairs a subcommittee that initiated a subpoena on the Justice Department for the Epstein files.

RELATED: Trump reverses course, calls on House Republicans to release Epstein files

Related article

What happens now that House passed bill?

What's next:

The bill's future in the Senate is a different story, where Republicans hold a 53–47 majority.

RELATED: Epstein files: Ghislaine Maxwell told DOJ she did not see Trump act in 'inappropriate way'

The Senate has approved a House-passed bill requiring the Justice Department to release files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, sending the measure to President Donald Trump once it is formally transmitted.

Trump said earlier this week that he intends to sign the bill.

Texas US House Representatives

1st District (R): Moran, Nathaniel

2nd District (R): Crenshaw, Dan

3rd District (R): Self, Keith

4th District (R): Fallon, Pat

5th District (R): Gooden, Lance

6th District (R): Ellzey, Jake

7th District (D): Fletcher, Lizzie

8th District (R): Luttrell, Morgan

9th District (D): Green, Al

10th District (R): McCaul, Michael

11th District (R): Pfluger, August

12th District (R): Goldman, Craig

13th District (R): Jackson, Ronny

14th District (R): Weber, Randy

15th District (R): De La Cruz, Monica

16th District (D): Escobar, Veronica

17th District (R): Sessions, Pete

18th District (D): Turner, Sylvester - Vacancy

19th District (R): Arrington, Jodey

20th District (D): Castro, Joaquin

21st District (R): Roy, Chip

22nd District (R): Nehls, Troy

23rd District (R): Gonzales, Tony

24th District (R): Van Duyne, Beth

25th District (R): Williams, Roger

26th District (R): Gill, Brandon

27th District (R): Cloud, Michael

28th District (D): Cuellar, Henry

29th District (D): Garcia, Sylvia

30th District (D): Crockett, Jasmine

31st District (R): Carter, John

32nd District (D): Johnson, Julie

33rd District (D): Veasey, Marc

34th District (D): Gonzalez, Vicente

35th District (D): Casar, Greg

36th District (R): Babin, Brian

37th District (D): Doggett, Lloyd

38th District (R): Hunt, Wesley