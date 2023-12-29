Tips to keep your pets calm during New Year's fireworks

New Year's Eve can be a stressful holiday for pets who have a phobia of fireworks. A local vet has tips on how to keep pets safe when the fireworks start going off for the new year.

Dr. Stacy Mozisek’s 10-year-old dog, Juniper, is an overall happy and friendly dog, but she says New Year’s Eve can be a scary time for her pup.

"She's a very chill dog every other time of the year. but fireworks and storms are not her friend," said Dr. Mozisek, veterinarian.

Just like many pets, Juniper is afraid of fireworks.

"Just loud noises. They don't understand where those are coming from," said Dr. Mozisek.

Dr. Mozisek says her dog’s phobia has gotten worse with age.

"She will shake. She gets right next to my bed. She will hide in places that she never usually goes," she said.

Dr. Mozisek is the lead vet at Modern Animal's South Lamar Clinic. She says it is quite common for both cats and dogs to be afraid of fireworks and show signs of stress because of it.

She says it is important to have a plan if you know or think your pet may react negatively to the loud sounds they may hear this New Year’s Eve. This includes making sure your pet is inside and finding them a place where they can feel safe.

"I usually make a safe place in my closet for her with her bed so she can kind of hide in there and that really helps," said Dr. Mozisek.

Other tips include:

Tire your pet out by taking them on a long walk or playing with them so they are a bit more relaxed at night.

Use white noise or music to distract your pet

Keep the curtains closed so they cannot see any flashes of light

Utilize thunder shirts

MORE STORIES

"Thunder shirts for some dogs can be helpful and so the tight-fitting little vest and that kind of gives them, like, a little warm hug," she said.

Dr. Mozisek says the best advice she can give to an owner whose pet has a firework phobia is to just be there for them.

"That's probably what most of our pets want is to be next to their owners," she said.

Dr. Mozisek says there will be times when pet owners may just need medication to calm their pet down because their phobia is just that severe. In that case, she says give your vet a call.