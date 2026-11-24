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The Brief Albert & Bessie Kronkosky State Natural Area opens to day visitors Dec. 1, with overnight camping starting Dec. 15. The 3,800-acre Hill Country park features 26 miles of trails, 31 campsites, and first-of-their-kind accessibility features. Reservations open Dec. 1, and day passes cost $6 for visitors ages 13 and older.



A new state natural area in Central Texas will open to the public on Dec. 1, 2026, giving visitors access to about 3,800 acres of Texas Hill Country. This new area offers 26 miles of trails and a range of camping options for visitors.

The Albert & Bessie Kronkosky State Natural Area

Overlooking the hills at Albert & Bessie Kronkosky State Natural Area. (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

What we know:

The Albert & Bessie Kronkosky State Natural Area will initially welcome day visitors, with overnight stays beginning Dec. 15, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Reservations for both day use and camping open on Dec. 1.

What visitors can expect

Big picture view:

According to TPWD, the natural area features 31 campsites with overnight accommodations ranging from mini cabins to primitive backcountry tent sites.

Its trails offer different levels of difficulty, widths and surface types. Its terrain supports a variety of plants and animals, including Texas spring salamanders, Boerne bean plants and bigtooth maples, according to TPWD.

A view of maple trees at Albert & Bessie Kronkosky State Natural Area. (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Accessibility features

The natural area’s nature center includes braille, narrated audio guides and tactile exhibit elements. Visitors can also borrow tablets at no cost to access American Sign Language interpretations of exhibit content.

TPWD said the property will be the first location in the Texas State Parks system to feature an Extreme Motus all-terrain wheelchair and an adult changing table.

The features are intended to give visitors of different abilities more opportunities to explore the outdoors and engage with the exhibits.

What they're saying:

"There are a wide variety of options for folks to come out and experience ABK in their own way," Superintendent Steph Kwiatkowski said. "Part of the mission of conservation involves getting people excited about that aspect and bridging the gap between the resource and the people."

History and funding behind the 3,800-acre preserve

The backstory:

Albert and Bessie Kronkosky began buying property in the area in 1946, expanding land owned by Albert’s family. The couple left the land to the state to protect it.

According to the department, TPWD took ownership of the ranch in March 2011. Most of the funding used to develop the natural area came from sporting goods sales tax revenue.

How to visit

What you can do:

The natural area will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Day passes cost $6 for visitors ages 13 and older. The department strongly recommends reservations because the property could reach its daily visitor capacity.