The Brief Firefighters and cooking experts served up a warning and advice on keeping Thanksgiving safe Demonstrations by the Houston and Austin Fire Departments provided reminders of how Thanksgiving can go up in flames when cooking Experts gave tips on how to avoid a turkey fire and how to cook one properly



Thanksgiving is not only a time for friends and family, the holiday is also the number one day in the year for structure fires.

Firefighters and cooking experts served up a warning and advice on keeping the holiday safe.

How to avoid a turkey fire on Thanksgiving

What they're saying:

It's estimated that every Thanksgiving, 46 million turkeys are cooked, according to the USDA. They're baked, they’re smoked and even fried, but if you’re not careful you could be carving up a holiday disaster.

Demonstrations by the Houston and Austin Fire Departments provided reminders of how Thanksgiving can go up in flames.

"We see a 300% increase in the structure fires on Thanksgiving, so we go from a normal day to a couple of hundred fires across the United States. To somewhere between 1,200 and 1,400 fire calls in that single state," said Capt. Ryan Arencibia with the Austin Fire Department.

Frozen turkeys were placed into pots filled with too much oil which ignited large fireballs. Stove top grease fires also flare up fast. They have contributed to holiday burnouts.

"And then the biggest problem that we run into with a lot of our fires, especially on Thanksgiving, is that they're unattended. So if you are cooking something, you want to sit there and watch it. You don't want to put it there and then go walk away, especially if you're grilling or if you are using things like oil and frying, things that are going to catch faster. You do not want to walk away from those items," said AFD Capt. Arencibia.

Grease fire at House Park Bar-B-Que

The backstory:

Grease fires can also hit professional cooking operations. In 2020, a grease fire destroyed the iconic House Park Bar-B-Que.

"I don't want a repeat of whatever happened to me, in 78 years, here to ever happen to anyone overnight just for having a Thanksgiving dinner," said Matthew Sullivan with House Park Bar-B-Que.

Matthew Sullivan reopened two years ago. Monday morning he showed FOX 7 all the smoking birds cooking in his pit. Sullivan offered some advice for those planning to do the same kind of holiday cooking at home.

"Most importantly is just don't let the flames get too big. The goal is to kind of smoke it and let it go really low and slow, so you really never want it to reach over 300 degrees while you're smoking your turkey. You want it to be about 250, 300, and then, depending on the size of 10 to 16 pounds, you know, you want to just go for about four to seven hours," said Sullivan.

How to fully cook a turkey

The backstory:

Not fully cooking a turkey, whether in a pit, stove or pot, will serve up another type of dinner disaster.

"The looks are deceiving. You know, you look at the bird, and it looks beautiful when you smoke it. So, from the outside, it looks perfect. But you stick the thermometer in it, it might only be at 100 degrees, and you need a couple more hours. So yeah, most importantly with turkey time, a lot of people don't cook it regularly. So you've got to really be patient. Make sure you get it fully cooked," said Sullivan.

When cooking with an open flame, fire prevention experts say it's important to make sure the area is clear, which includes your stovetop.

And never put coals and ashes into a trash can. Soak them in water in a fireproof container and wait at least 48 hours before disposing of them.