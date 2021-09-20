HPD officer killed, another wounded while executing warrant in NE Harris Co.

A Houston Police Department officer has died and another remains hospitalized after they were both shot while executing an arrest warrant in northeast Harris County on Monday morning, authorities say.

Senior Officer William "Bill" Jeffery, who was with the department for more than three decades, passed away at the hospital, officials say.

"Thirty-one years of service, just a few days short of that. Most of us know him personally, I've known him my entire career," Chief Troy Finner said.

Sgt. Michael Vance, who was wounded in the shooting, is hospitalized in stable condition.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The shooting occurred as officers with the Major Offenders Division were executing a high-level felony warrant in the 5300 block of Aeropark Drive, authorities say.

According to Chief Finner, the officers knocked on the door and asked the woman who answered the door where the suspect was.

Chief Finner says the suspect came to the door and began shooting at the officers. The police chief says the officers returned fire, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities investigate a shooting that wounded two officers on Aeropark in northeast Harris County.

Both wounded officers were transported to Memorial Hermann – Texas Medical Center.

"This has been a tragic day today. It is another reminder that police work is inherently dangerous. And you never know, police officers never know what they are going to face when they leave their homes during the course of their duty. It is inherently dangerous," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "So I want to lift both of these families. I'm going to ask the City of Houston to pray for both families. Pray for the Jeffery family, and then pray for the full recovery for Sergeant Vance."

The 31-year-old suspect who died has not been identified.

Advertisement

The shooting occurred in unincorporated Harris County, so the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is leading the criminal investigation. HPD’s Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office are also investigating.