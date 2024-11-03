Hudson Fire: Bastrop County wildfire prompts evacuations, estimated at 250 acres

The Brief Hudson Fire sits at 250 acres and 5% contained as of 5 p.m. Nov. 3 Fire is east of Bastrop around Park Road C Evacuations are in place in several areas



A wildfire east of Bastrop has prompted evacuations in the area.

The Texas A&M Forest Service first reported the Hudson Fire at 50 acres, but it has grown to 250 acres at last report. It is currently 5% contained as of 5 p.m. Nov. 3.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management says that at about 3:25 p.m., the fire jumped Park Road C.

Evacuations are in place for residents in several areas, including:

400 block of Gotier Trace Road to Alum Creek

SH 71 at Alum Creek north to Gotier Trace Road

Park Road 1C between Alum Creek and Cottletown

Park Road C and Gotier Trace Road have been closed.

Displaced residents without a place to go will be able to go to the Smithville Recreation Center at 106 Royston Street at 6:30 p.m. Officials are working with animal services and Agrilife to make a plan for animals, says BCOEM.

BCOEM stated the fire was being pushed by strong south winds. Crews are currently expected to be on scene through the night.

TFS said at 5 p.m. that the fire was still active and forward progression had not been stopped. Humidity levels are increasing, which is helping to reduce crown runs.

TFS says that aircraft and ground crews are working to slow the fire's spread. Super scoopers have also been called in to assist.

Everyone is advised to avoid the area for responder safety.

This story is developing.