Hudson Fire: Latest on Bastrop County wildfire containment

article

The Brief Hudson Fire in Bastrop County remains at around 400 acres As of November 4 at around 8 a.m. the fire is about 20% contained Evacuations took place in several areas



The Hudson Fire continues to burn in Bastrop County. The wildfire has burned about 400 acres and is about 20% contained.

The latest numbers are as of 11/5/24 at around 7:45 a.m. (CT).

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management says that firefighters were on scene overnight constructing a containment line and patrolling the perimeter.

Photo courtesy Texas A&M Fire Service.

Officials say a bulldozer line has been constructed around the entirety of the fire perimeter and firefighters will work today to ensure that the line remains secure.

High humidity helped diminish fire activity.

Road closures remain at Alum Creek and Park Road 1C and Cottletown and Park Road 1C. Residences in those areas remain evacuated for their safety and for firefighter safety.

Officials tell FOX 7 Austin that a structure fire is what sparked the wildfire.

What we know about Hudson Fire

The Texas A&M Forest Service first reported the Hudson Fire at 50 acres at around 2 p.m. on November 3.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management says that at about 3:25 p.m., the fire jumped Park Road C.

Evacuations were put in place for residents in several areas, including:

400 block of Gotier Trace Road to Alum Creek

SH 71 at Alum Creek north to Gotier Trace Road

Park Road 1C between Alum Creek and Cottletown

Park Road C and Gotier Trace Road have been closed. According to FOX 7 Austin's Lauren Rangel, 40 to 50 people have been evacuated so far.

Photo courtesy Texas A&M Fire Service.

Bastrop County Animal Services has a temporary animal shelter for dogs, cats, and other small animals at Mayfest Park. The Bastrop County Agrilife Extension is also coordinating efforts for livestock assistance also at Mayfield Park.

Residents who need help and clarification can call:

512-549-5160 for livestock related questions

512-521-3001 for general information

TFS confirmed on social media that the Hudson Fire is burning in the "fire scar" of the 2011 Bastrop County Complex fire and the 2015 Hidden Pines Fire.