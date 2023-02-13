Human remains found in Luling; officials don't believe linked to Jason Landry case

Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in someone's backyard in Luling.

Around 6 p.m. on February 11, Luling police officers were called to a home on Hackenberry Avenue.

Officials say the family living at the home had a dog that found a skull and other remains were subsequently found.

Search efforts continued throughout the weekend and the remains will be sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification.

Notably, investigators say they do not believe that the remains are linked to the high-profile missing person case of Jason Landry.

Landry is the Texas State student who disappeared near Luling in December 2020.