Hundreds attend Veterans Day ceremony in WilCo

Several Veterans Day events were held across Central Texas on Monday to pay tribute to those who have served our country.

In Williamson County, hundreds of people, including veterans, attended a ceremony in honor of the holiday.

"I served from 1970-91. I served in Japan, the Philippines, Germany, here in the states and several places and I loved every minute of it," says Air Force Veteran Jim Ceder.

Veterans from each service branch came out for the Veterans Day ceremony in Williamson County to show their support to one another.

"Army, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Space Force, there has been a Space Force since 2019, y’all. I know the Navy, I’m getting there. Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, Marine Corps absolutely," says Command Sergeant Major Michelle l. Thompson

Several guest speakers took to the podium in front of hundreds to share their thoughts, and thank veterans for all they have done for our country.

"I don't know what to say. It's just heart-wrenching. It just brings tears to my eyes and to know that people still care about us," says Ceder.

The ceremony included live performances from the Georgetown High School band and Orchestra. American flags were also waived by dozens in the audience during the celebration.

"It's very important because the sacrifices that we have made, have built this country, have made this country what it is. We are free. We are free to choose. Free to speak. Freedom of religion. Other countries don't have that. So, it's something that they need to learn and the best thing for them to do is if they want to join the military. They will understand what it means to be a family, not just a family at home, but a family of men and women who help protect this country and keep it safe and keep it free", says Ceder.

Veteran Jim Ceder says he has vivid memories that he holds close to his heart from the time he spent serving the country, and he would not hesitate to become active duty again.

"I just want to say that I love this country. If I could, I would go back in at a moment's notice and still serve this country if I could, if they need me," says Ceder.