Hundreds of bikers deliver presents to Round Rock families in need

In Williamson County, Santa wears a helmet, and his herd is much louder than reindeers.

"Such a blessing," said Kim Hanks, a resident at the Round Rock Housing Authority. "Our bikers are just amazing. I love them so much."

About 300 bikers, including a Santa, rode from Hutto to the Round Rock Housing Authority with a mission to give back.

"Bikers can get bad raps sometimes," said Robert Howell, a biker. "They all got big hearts and they love doing this stuff."

Glen Larson is the sponsor of the ride.

"For me personally, it's not about the court cases," said Larson. "I mean, there's that part of it, but it's about being connected to the community. My mission is to connect with people and their families and really treasure that human connection."

His team donated $2,500 to the housing authority, which assists hundreds of families through public housing programs.

"We're sitting right here, today on the grounds of the place that really provides support, so we can see where our money goes and we know exactly it's going right to the families that need it the most," said Larson.

This year, the money will help the organization purchase bikes for its kids-the kind that you have to peddle.

"It's one of the best things for children growing up," said Hanks. "Everybody wants a bike. We want them off of the electronics, learn how to be a real kid, climb the trees, be outside playing."

Seniors living here will receive blankets too.

"It's always a good feeling just to give back anyway right," said Howell

Of course, Santa doesn't travel without a sleigh full of gifts either.

This sleigh just looks a little more like a U-Haul.

"I've learned through doing this with Glen that it doesn't take much to make someone's Christmas," said Howell. Sometimes they give me a list and they think it's so much and I go through them and it's like $75-$80 bucks and it makes a kids holiday."

The toys will be distributed to families living at the housing authority for kids to unwrap Christmas morning.